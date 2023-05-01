Watch CBS News
Met Gala 2023 looks: See photos of the show-stopping red carpet arrivals

By Gina Martinez

/ CBS News

Stars come out in force for 2023 Met Gala
Stars come out in force for 2023 Met Gala 02:41

Celebrities turned out on the red carpet dressed in everything from couture gowns to a furry white cat costume for the annual Met Gala in New York City. 

The event is a lavish fundraiser attended by actors, models, music stars, politicians and other celebrities to celebrate the opening of an annual fashion exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event is organized by Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year's theme is centered around legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's long-time creative director, who passed away in 2019 at age 85. 

The decision to celebrate Lagerfeld at fashion's biggest night has received some criticism. Lagerfeld made fat-phobic and sexist comments throughout his career, including saying he was "fed up with" the #MeToo movement in 2018, and criticizing Adele's weight a decade ago.

But Wintour told CBS News' Gayle King that "Karl was provocative, and he was full of paradoxes. And I think sometimes he would say things … to shock, and not necessarily things that he believed in."

"Karl was a complicated man," she said, adding that the exhibition focuses on Lagerfeld's work and is not a biography.

Here are some of the photos of celebrities making their way across the red carpet.

Rihanna

Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala
Rihanna attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City.  Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lala Anthony

La La Anthony
La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman
Chloe Fineman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Rita Ora attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vittoria Ceretti

Vittoria Ceretti
Vittoria Ceretti attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emma Chamberlain 

Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Model Ashley Graham arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala:
Karlie Kloss at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B 

Cardi B at the 2023 Met Gala
Cardi B attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City.  Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brian Tyree Henry 

Brian Tyree Henry at the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Brian Tyree Henry attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Met Gala
Quinta Brunson at the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Ice Spice attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose and Joseph Altuzarra
Ariana DeBose and Joseph Altuzarra attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala
Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York.  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ben Platt

Ben Platt
Ben Platt attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Grace Elizabeth

Grace Elizabeth
Grace Elizabeth attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amy Fine Collins

Amy Fine Collins
Amy Fine Collins attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim
Jennie Kim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Finneas

Finneas
Finneas attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jared Leto

Jared Leto
Jared Leto arrives dressed as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's cat, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on May 1, 2023, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

First published on May 1, 2023 / 3:36 PM

