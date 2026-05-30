Phillies rally past the Dodgers 4-3 on Edmundo Sosa's homer in 8th

Edmundo Sosa capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run home run and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat Los Angeles 4-3 on Saturday night, ending the Dodgers' winning streak at six games.

Bryce Harper added an RBI single in the eighth as the Phillies scored all three runs against left-hander Tanner Scott with two outs.

Alec Bohm hit a home run, while Jesus Luzardo gave up two runs over 5 1/3 innings, Orion Kerkering (3-0) got the victory after allowing one run in an inning of work and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth inning for his 12th save.

Kerkering pitched at Los Angeles for the first time since his error in the 11th inning of Game 4 in the National League Division Series ended Philadelphia's season last year.

Alex Call, Santiago Espinal and Mookie Betts drove in runs for the Dodgers. They lost for just the third time in their past 16 games.

Roki Sasaki gave up one run and three hits over 5 1/3 innings, while Scott (1-2) was tagged for three runs on three hits in his inning of work.

Bohm gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a 406-foot home run to center field.

The Dodgers tied it at 1 in the second on an RBI single from Call and scored again in the fourth when Call doubled, advanced to third on an error by Adolis Garcia and scored on a fly ball from Espinal.

The Phillies had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth before Dodgers left-hander Alex Vesia struck out Sosa and got Bohm to ground out to Espinal at third base.

Betts gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead with an RBI single in the seventh.

Up next

Phillies RHP Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA) was scheduled to start Sunday against RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA).