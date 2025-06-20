Petition calls for California to end policy allowing transgender students to compete in girls' sports

Some female high school athletes want an end to a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports, claiming it has created unfair competition.

"Right here, right now, we are hand-delivering a petition signed by 20,074 people," California Family Council outreach director Sophia Lorey said.

Female high school athletes, their families and supporters brought a petition to a California Interscholastic Federation meeting in Costa Mesa on Friday. The California Family Council organized the petition and a rally outside the meeting. On its website, the council wrote that its mission is "advancing God's design for life, family and liberty through California's church, capitol and culture."

Among the athletes was Taylor Starling, who sued the Riverside Unified School District, claiming she was demoted from the varsity cross country team when a transgender student took her spot.

"Girls like me are being told to smile, sit down and be quiet and give up what we've worked so hard for," Starling said. "And now, we're the ones being excluded from our own teams. Girls' sports were made to give us a level playing field. Right now, that's not happening in the state of California."

Last month, CIF rules were changed at the state track and field championships, where Jurupa Valley High School transgender athlete AB Hernandez competed. Prior to the meet, a new policy was put in place allowing an additional female student to compete and medal in events where Hernandez had qualified.

In a news release, a state spokesperson said CIF made the decision to pilot an entry process.

"When girls are forced to share the starting line, the locker room or the podium with males, that's not inclusion," Lorey said. "It's injustice and California girls are paying the price."

CIF said its mission is to provide students with the opportunity to belong and compete in compliance with the law, irrespective of the gender listed on the student's records.