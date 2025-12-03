Peterka has 2 goals and 2 assists, Vejmelka gets first shutout of season as Mammoth beat Ducks 7-0

JJ Peterka had two goals and two asssists, Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Utah Mammoth beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-0 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, Ian Cole added a goal and an assist, and Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther and Liam O'Brien also scored for the Mammoth, who are now 5-10-3 since starting season 8-2-0. Jack McBain and Nick Schmaltz each had two assists.

The Mammoth matched their season-high scoring total, set previously in a 7-4 win against St. Louis on Oct. 23.

Ville Husso gave up four goals on 21 shots through two periods, and Vyacheslav Buteyets had 10 saves in the third in his NHL debut for the Ducks, who had won five of their previous eight.

Vejmelka had six saves in the first period, 16 in the second and five in the third for his seventh career shutout and first since Jan. 23 at Minnesota.

O'Brien made it 5-0 at 1:41 of the third as he grabbed the puck on the right side, spun and fired a shot off Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson's skate and past the goalie.

Peterka had a power-play goal just past the midpoint of the third for his 12th, and Keller made it a seven-goal lead with 7:08 left for his ninth.

Cole pushed the lead to 3-0 at 5:43 of the second with a shot from the left circle for the defenseman's second of the season.

Anaheim appeared to get on the board when Mason McTavish scored with 7:07 left in the middle period, but the goal was erased on review after a challenge for offside on the play.

Peterka then made it 4-0 with 5:26 remaining in the period on a tic-tac-toe passing play with Keller and Schmaltz.

Crouse got the Mammoth on the scoreboard at 5:59 of the first period with a backhander past Husso.

Guenther doubled the lead with 9 1/2 minutes left in the opening period, putting a backhander between the goalie's skates for his 10th.

Up next

Mammoth: At Vancouver on Friday in the fifth of a six-game trip.

Ducks: Host Washington on Friday in the second of a three-game homestand.