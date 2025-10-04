Petar Musa scores 18th goal of season, Patrickson Delgado adds another as FC Dallas beats Galaxy 2-1

Petar Musa scored his 18th goal of the season in the 35th minute and Patrickson Delgado scored just before halftime as FC Dallas beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 on Saturday.

Dallas (10-11-11) is unbeaten in eight straight overall since Aug. 9 and has gone five straight at home without a loss. Dallas has scored in 11 consecutive matches dating to July 16, including 10 straight at Toyota Stadium since June 25.

Musa tied it at 1-all to move into a tie with Jason Kreis (1999), Kenny Cooper (2008) and Jesús Ferreira (2022) for the most single-season goals in club history. Musa nearly scored on a redirection before getting it back seconds later in front of goal for a shot into the back of the net.

Delgado sent in a shot from distance for his first goal of the season and a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

The Galaxy (5-18-9) dropped to 1-6-1 against Dallas since 2021.

Diego Fagúndez opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box.