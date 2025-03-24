Watch CBS News
Person found tied up after Woodland Hills home invasion, LAPD says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A person was found tied up after a home invasion in Woodland Hills Sunday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department received calls around 10:55 p.m. that burglary suspects were inside a home on the 23000 block of Erwin Street.

A person was found tied up after a home invasion in Woodland Hills.  KNN.News

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had fled in an unknown direction. The LAPD said allegedly three suspects were wearing dark clothing and black masks during the incident.

When officers entered the home, they found an individual tied up in one of the bedrooms.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and the LAPD are continuing to investigate the incident. 

