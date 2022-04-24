Person struck by Metrolink train near San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard
A person was struck by a Metrolink train in the area of San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard Saturday evening.
Officials with the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line tweeted that the train was at a standstill between Sun Valley and Burbank Airport.
"AV Line 270 to Los Angeles is currently stopped between Sun Valley and Burbank Airport-North due to striking a person on the tracks. Tracks are currently closed. Updates to follow," read Metrolink's tweet.
The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.