Person struck by Metrolink train near San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A person was struck by a Metrolink train in the area of San Fernando Road and Sunland Boulevard Saturday evening. 

Officials with the Metrolink Antelope Valley Line tweeted that the train was at a standstill between Sun Valley and Burbank Airport. 

"AV Line 270 to Los Angeles is currently stopped between Sun Valley and Burbank Airport-North due to striking a person on the tracks. Tracks are currently closed. Updates to follow," read Metrolink's tweet. 

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 23, 2022 / 8:41 PM

