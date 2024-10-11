Watch CBS News
Stabbing victim goes into LAPD station in downtown Los Angeles

A person stabbed in downtown Los Angeles went into an LAPD station, where an ambulance was called Friday morning, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 10:15 a.m. at the LAPD Central Community Police Station which is located at 251 East 6th Street, according to police. The station is in the Skid Row area of downtown LA.

The victim had been stabbed near 6th Street and Maple Avenue before going into the station, police said.

No other details, including information about the victim's condition, have been released as police investigate.


