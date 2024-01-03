Person killed on 91 Freeway in Bellflower
One person was killed on the 91 Freeway Wednesday in Bellflower.
The fatality was reported at 1:45 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Lakewood Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.
Kravig said the victim was possibly a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, but details were not fully known.
The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the freeway, except the HOV lane, while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the fatality.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.