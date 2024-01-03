Watch CBS News
Person killed on 91 Freeway in Bellflower

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was killed on the 91 Freeway Wednesday in Bellflower.

The fatality was reported at 1:45 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Lakewood Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

Kravig said the victim was possibly a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, but details were not fully known.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the freeway, except the HOV lane, while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

