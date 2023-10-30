Person killed in traffic crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A person was fatally injured Monday on the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area, authorities said.

Officers were sent to the southbound 101 Freeway near Santa Monica Boulevard about 5:40 a.m. on a report that a person had been hit by one or more vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene.

Two southbound lanes were closed in the area while an investigation was conducted.