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Investigation underway of person struck and killed by train in Santa Fe Springs

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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An investigation is underway in Santa Fe Springs after an Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks Thursday morning.

Officers with the Whittier Police Department responded around 8:30 a.m. to Lakeland Road between Bloomfield Avenue and Shoemaker Avenue to a person in the tracks.

Aerial footage taken around noon shows a Pacific Surfliner train stopped, with a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner van attending to the deceased person.

No further information is available at this time. 

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