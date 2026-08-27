Investigation underway of person struck and killed by train in Santa Fe Springs

An investigation is underway in Santa Fe Springs after an Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks Thursday morning.

Officers with the Whittier Police Department responded around 8:30 a.m. to Lakeland Road between Bloomfield Avenue and Shoemaker Avenue to a person in the tracks.

Aerial footage taken around noon shows a Pacific Surfliner train stopped, with a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner van attending to the deceased person.

No further information is available at this time.