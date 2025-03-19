Watch CBS News
Person in custody after pursuit ends in crash in Temple City

By
Chelsea Hylton
A person is in custody after a pursuit with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department ended in a crash in Temple City Wednesday morning.

Deputies received a call around 5:40 a.m. of the crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and Rosemead Boulevard.

One person is in custody after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pursuit ended in a crash in Temple City.  KCAL News

The sheriff's department was in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash took place, a deputy told KCAL News. One person is in custody after the crash.

It is unclear why deputies were in pursuit of the vehicle. It is also unclear how the crash occurred. 

No injuries were reported.

