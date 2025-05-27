Watch CBS News
Person dies in traffic collision just outside of South Los Angeles middle school

Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various freelance outlets as a sports reporter.
A person died Tuesday morning after a collision just outside of a middle school in South Los Angeles, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two vehicles collided in the area of Vernon and McKinley avenues at about 7:06 a.m. The crash took place in an area adjacent to George Washington Carver Middle School, which starts instruction at 8 a.m.

The LAPD said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, although they were not identified as of 8 a.m. It's not clear if any other injuries were sustained.

3da6e3d7-7031-45c3-b0df-e66d8a4713a1.png
A man died Tuesday morning after a traffic collision just outside of George Washington Carver Middle School in South Los Angeles.

Images captured by SkyCAL at the scene showed a silver sedan with severe damage to the driver's side. A white tent was put up on the sidewalk, indicating that a body was underneath.

It's not yet clear how the crash occurred or if the deceased has any affiliation with Carver Middle School.

Vernon was closed from Wadsworth Avenue to McKinley as authorities investigated. It's not yet clear when the closed portion of the road will reopen.

