Person crashes stolen tug before trying to steal lavatory truck at John Wayne Airport

Police at John Wayne Airport chased after a passenger who ran onto the airfield and stole a vehicle on Tuesday night.

An airport spokesperson said the ordeal began around 5:30 p.m., when a man waiting for a Delta Air Lines flight to Seattle exited the terminal. The person then stole an Alaska Airlines tug vehicle used to tow jets.

He then crashed into another car before trying to steal an American Airlines lavatory truck, but airport police were able to take him into custody before he could, according to the spokesperson.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital for injuries from the crash.

The incident caused a brief delay in operations, but the airport returned to normal shortly after.