Victim of deadly Riverside County mid-air collision between skydivers identified as 57-year-old Tahitian man

A 57-year-old Tahitian man has been identified as the victim of a deadly mid-air skydiving collision in Riverside County last week.

Pascal Pierre Peletin of Punaauia, Tahiti, died on May 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said that Peletin and two friends were skydiving with Skydive Perris, according to a social media post from the company. They said that all three of the divers "landed under good parachutes," but that Peletin "may have been in a collision in freefall."

Peletin was pronounced dead at the scene by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department paramedics. A second diver, who hasn't been publicly identified, was hospitalized in critical condition.

A third skydiver was uninjured, firefighters said.

Skydive Perris officials said that the incident is under investigation. They also said that the group was not "doing tandem jumps" and that they were using their own equipment.

"Skydive Perris offers its sincerest condolences to the individual's family and politely asks for privacy as we mourn together as a community," the company's statement said.

In 2024, a Skydive Perris instructor and student were killed during a hard landing.