Riverside County deputies shoot suspect after pursuit in Perris

Riverside County deputies shot a man after a pursuit in Perris on Monday afternoon, department officials said.

The incident began a little before 2:55 p.m., when Perris Sheriff's Station deputies were called to the 5000 block of Western Way for reports of an "armed male subject suffering from a mental health episode," a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said. The caller provided information on the suspect, who they said was armed with a handgun, and a vehicle description, deputies said.

"Responding deputies conducted a search of the area and located a vehicle matching the description on the northbound 215 Freeway and Placentia Avenue," the release said. "Deputies attempted a vehicle stop, but the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated."

As the pursuit continued, a K9 Unit patrol vehicle, which is equipped with a pursuit-ending tool called a grappler, used the technology to bring the chase to an end near Harvill Avenue and Oleander Avenue, the release said.

"As deputies gave commands to the male, he produced a handgun, and a deputy involved-shooting occurred," according to RSO officials.

The suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

"The deputy involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave according to department policy," the release said. "The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time."

The investigation is being handled by the RSO's Force Investigation Detail. Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Riverside Sr. Detective Attorney Investigator James Ferrer or the RSO Master Investigator Dan Moody at (951) 955-2777.