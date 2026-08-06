Alleged DUI driver arrested after Riverside County crash severely injures motorcyclist

An alleged DUI driver was arrested on Wednesday after they were involved in a deadly collision in Riverside County, according to authorities.

In a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they were called to the 500 block of W. 4th Street in Perris at around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

"Upon arrival, deputies located the motorcyclist in the roadway with significant injuries," the release said. "The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical but stable condition."

Deputies said that the driver, since identified as 61-year-old Murrieta resident Mauricio Cruz Cortez, remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. While the Perris Traffic Reconstruction Team was investigating the incident, they determined that Cortez was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was taken into custody at the scene and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.

Westbound lanes of Fourth Street were closed for hours as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence, the release said.

As their investigation continues, RSO officials ask anyone with more information to contact Deputy Rodriguez at 951-210-1000 or the Riverside Sheriff's Dispatch at 951-776-1099.