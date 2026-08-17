Riverside County woman arrested for DUI crash that killed 8-year-old girl in Perris

Riverside County deputies arrested a 52-year-old woman for allegedly driving under the influence when she caused a two-car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl and left five others hospitalized over the weekend in Perris.

The crash happened on Saturday at around 5:40 p.m. near E. Rider Street and Ramona Expressway, according to a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. Deputies at the time said that upon arrival, they found two cars involved in the collision, one of which had caught fire.

After firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, paramedics took six people to hospitals with injuries, four of whom were in critical condition. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, deputies said that 8-year-old Camila Leon had succumbed to her injuries.

On Monday, deputies said in an updated news release that Silvia Corona, of San Jacinto, was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol causing inury. She was booked at the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center.

As their investigation into the incident continues, deputies asked anyone who may know more to contact Deputy Joseph Puente at 951-210-1000.