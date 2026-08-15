1 dead, 5 hospitalized after fiery Riverside County crash

One person was killed and four others were hospitalized after a fiery two-car crash in Perris on Saturday.

It happened at around 5:40 p.m. near E. Rider Street and Ramona Expressway, Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials told CBS LA. Arriving deputies located both vehicles involved in the crash, one of which had caught on fire. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Deputies said that six occupants of the two cars were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, four of whom were in critical condition at the time and two of whom were stable.

"One of the subjects transported succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," RSO officials said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, which remains under investigation.