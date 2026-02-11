Students treated for "accidental release of pepper spray" at Los Angeles high school

Los Angeles firefighters treated 14 students at Panorama High School after someone accidentally used pepper spray on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews responded to the high school at around 2:36 p.m. after receiving reports of five people complaining of throat pain and dizziness. A HazMat team confirmed that there was "accidental release of pepper spray" and there was no ongoing threat, according to LAFD.

In total, firefighters said they assessed 28 people, including 14 minors. They released the unaffected students without incident.

Firefighters said no one was seriously injured or taken to the hospital.