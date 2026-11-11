2 people injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Echo Park

Two people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Echo Park near USC on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle near 37th and Figueroa Streets around 2:24 a.m. when the driver crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect and a bystander were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the roadway.

It is unclear where the pursuit started.