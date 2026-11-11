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2 people injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Echo Park

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Two people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in Echo Park near USC on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle near 37th and Figueroa Streets around 2:24 a.m. when the driver crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect and a bystander were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Footage from the scene showed debris scattered across the roadway.

It is unclear where the pursuit started. 

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