Pedestrian severely injured, in coma after by hit-and-run driver in Lincoln Heights; search for suspect continues

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian severely injured in the Lincoln Heights area in early August.

Photo of Benjamin Guy. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Benjamin Guy, 64, was crossing the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Avenue 32 at around 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 14 when he was hit by a "possible beige-colored vehicle."

The driver continued to drive without stopping to help Guy, who was taken to a nearby hospital for the injuries he suffered.

"He is currently in a coma and is in stable condition," police said.

As it stands, the city of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that helps solve the hit-and-run.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact investigators at (213) 833-3713.

Police are also asking any family members of the victim to contact hospital social workers at (323) 409-3754 or (323) 409-3877.