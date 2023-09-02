Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian severely injured, in coma after by hit-and-run driver in Lincoln Heights; search for suspect continues

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian severely injured in the Lincoln Heights area in early August.

f49ztcbacaairos.png
Photo of Benjamin Guy. Los Angeles Police Department

According to Los Angeles Police Department, Benjamin Guy, 64, was crossing the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Avenue 32 at around 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 14 when he was hit by a "possible beige-colored vehicle."

The driver continued to drive without stopping to help Guy, who was taken to a nearby hospital for the injuries he suffered. 

"He is currently in a coma and is in stable condition," police said. 

As it stands, the city of Los Angeles is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that helps solve the hit-and-run. 

f49zvdpaeaahefy.jpg
Photo of Benjamin Guy.  Los Angeles Police Department

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact investigators at (213) 833-3713. 

Police are also asking any family members of the victim to contact hospital social workers at (323) 409-3754 or (323) 409-3877.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 9:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.