Pedestrian severely injured by hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department need help finding the car that severely injured a pedestrian on Wednesday.

The driver of the white four-door Infinity Sedan allegedly struck a pedestrian near Sherman Way and Coldwater Boulevard. The collision happened at about 4:35 p.m. while the pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk. Detectives said the driver did not stop and drove away from the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department rushed the pedestrian to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.

The white four-door sedan police believe struck the pedestrian. LAPD

The city is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of the offender.

LAPD urges any witnesses to call Investigator Reyes at (818) 644-8114 or Investigator Santos at (818) 644-8024. During non-business hours, witnesses should call 1(877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to stay anonymous should contact LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or their website.