Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run crash in Victorville

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred overnight in Victorville.

The crash unfolded just before 1 a.m. Saturday along Bear Valley Road west of Mesa View Drive, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the victim, who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses are asked to contact Deputy J. Tomasello or Deputy R. Anselm at (760) 241-2911.