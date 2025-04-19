Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in overnight hit-and-run crash in Victorville

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred overnight in Victorville. 

The crash unfolded just before 1 a.m. Saturday along Bear Valley Road west of Mesa View Drive, authorities said. 

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the victim, who was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses are asked to contact Deputy J. Tomasello or Deputy R. Anselm at (760) 241-2911.

