Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood early Friday morning.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the man was hit at around 1:50 a.m. near Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street.

There was no information on the man's identity immediately available, but authorities believe he was between 28 and 30 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thus far, investigators have only been able to describe the vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles, as with all fatal hit-and-run collisions, for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (818) 644-8022.