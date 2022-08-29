Pedestrian killed, driver suffers major injuries in crash on the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

A pedestrian was killed and a driver has been seriously injured in an early morning crash on the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway, near the Woodley Avenue on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. One witness told the CHP a man wearing black clothes was walking in the right lanes when a black sedan hit a right shoulder wall and overturned onto its side.

At about 1:24 a.m., a driver in a white Tesla Model Y called the CHP to say he may have hit a body on the westbound side of the freeway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the black sedan was taken to Holy Cross Medical Center with major injuries.

Neither the driver or the pedestrian were identified.

At least two right lanes of the westbound 118 Freeway were closed for several hours for the fatal crash investigation. All lanes of the 118 Freeway were reopened by 6 a.m.