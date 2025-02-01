Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized after crash on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

A pedestrian was killed and a driver hospitalized after an early morning crash on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on southbound lanes near First Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that the pedestrian, identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner as 25-year-old Larry Lopez, was struck by a black Honda Civic. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the Honda, also not identified by investigators, remained at the scene to cooperate with CHP's investigation. He was hospitalized in fair condition. A second person, whom police say was a passenger inside of the car, declined transport to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They say that the victim was possibly struck by "multiple other vehicles" but did not provide further details.

A three-hour SigAlert closed all southbound lanes until around 9:15 a.m.