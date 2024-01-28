Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Orange on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 6:10 a.m. on Orangewood Avenue, near the SR-57 Freeway overpass, according to a statement from Orange Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

"The initial investigation determined that the injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle," said the OPD statement.

There was no information provided on the suspect or car involved in the incident.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact investigators at (714) 744-7342.