Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach; struck by two more vehicles

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Long Beach early Saturday evening.

The collision is said to have occurred at around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, when a hit-and-run driver hit a pedestrian crossing outside of the crosswalk.

Police reported that the driver fled from the scene, failing to stop and render aid to the victim.

The victim was struck by two other vehicles, though police said that both drivers stopped in an attempt to assist. Both remained at the scene.

Pacific Avenue was closed for some time as investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.