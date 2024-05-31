Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed after being trapped underneath Metro train in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro train in South Los Angeles on Friday. 

It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the train station in the 4400 block of S. Long Beach Avenue near Vernon Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters. 

They arrived to find a person trapped underneath the train. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, LAFD noted. 

Their identity has not yet been released. 

None of the 42 passengers onboard the Metro A Line train were injured. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to investigate the fatality as it remains unclear what led up to the pedestrian being struck by the train, according to a statement from the department. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 6:04 PM PDT

