Watch CBS News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Palms area

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 29 AM Edition) 02:00

A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening after being hit by a vehicle in the Palms area of Los Angeles.

The man was struck by a driver in a Kia Soul around 10:20 p.m. Thursday at Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian's name was not immediately released.  

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the driver stayed at the crash site and cooperated with investigators.

"It is unknown if speed was a factor in this collision," police said in a statement "Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 213- 473-0234 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 1:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.