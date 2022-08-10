Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sun Valley

An investigation was underway in Sun Valley early Wednesday morning, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train. 

The incident was reported at 7:45 a.m., after a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a person on the tracks near N. San Fernando Road. 

The person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities were unsure why the person was on the tracks. 

Metrolink passengers were affected by the crash, as the tracks remained closed for an extended duration while investigation continued. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

