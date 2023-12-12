Pedestrian fatally struck by LAPD patrol car in South LA prompting investigation

An investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Los Angeles Police Department patrol car in South Los Angeles last Friday.

In a statement, officers say that the crash happened at around 5 p.m. near Century Boulevard and McKinley Avenue.

"A Los Angeles Police Department officer assigned to the Community Safety Partnership Bureau was driving a marked patrol vehicle eastbound on Century Boulevard with the vehicle's emergency equipment activated," the statement noted.

As the officer approached the intersection with McKinley Avenue, allegedly with the green light and their emergency lights and sirens activated, a pedestrian was also said to be crossing the street.

"A pedestrian was crossing southbound Century Boulevard outside of the marked crosswalk, the officer's vehicle collided with the pedestrian," the LAPD statement said.

The victim, still unidentified, died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

"While we are in the very preliminary stages of the investigation, I have very serious concerns regarding the officer's driving leading up to the collision," said LAPD Chief Michel Moore. "An Internal Affairs investigation has been initiated, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Units with the LAPD's Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team were called to the scene in order to conduct an investigation. At the conclusion of their investigation, they will present a case to the District Attorney's office for filing, the statement said.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 486-0690.