Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in North Hollywood

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an Amtrak train in North Hollywood late Friday evening.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened a little before 9:40 p.m. near 12099 Sherman Road, when a Pacific Surfliner train heading towards San Diego hit the woman, reportedly in her 50s.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been revealed.

None of the 116 passengers on the train or crew members were hurt in the incident.

The train was forced to come to an emergency stop following the crash.