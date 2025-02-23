Watch CBS News
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Union Pacific train in Boyle Heights

By Dean Fioresi

By Dean Fioresi

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Boyle Heights on Sunday afternoon. 

It happened at around 2 p.m. near the 3200 block of E. Union Pacific Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the victim as 36-year-old West Hollywood resident Jay Coller. 

It's unclear why Coller was on the tracks. 

All rail operations were temporarily ceased in the area due to the ongoing investigation. 

It's unclear if there were passengers onboard the train when the crash happened. 

