Pec, Marcinkowski lead Galaxy past Seattle 2-0, ending Sounders' 22-match unbeaten streak at home

Gabriel Pec had a goal and an assist to back goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Seattle 2-0 on Saturday night, ending the Sounders' 22-match unbeaten streak at home as well as a nine-match unbeaten run this season.

Greg Vanney led Los Angeles to its first victory in Seattle since July 9, 2016 — Bruce Arena's final season as the Galaxy's coach.

Pec used assists from Marco Reus and defender Miki Yamane in the 23rd minute to score his fifth goal of the season, giving the Galaxy a 1-0 lead that stood through halftime. It was his fourth goal in the last three matches and his 27th in 75 career appearances.

Reus' assist was his fifth this season, while Yamane collected his first.

Pec and Edwin Cerrillo set up Matheus Nascimento's first goal this season two minutes into stoppage time to clinch the victory. Cerrillo entered in the 89th minute before snagging his first assist and Pec's helper was his fourth.

Marcinkowski stopped six shots for Los Angeles (5-5-4). It was his first clean sheet in his 10th start this season.

Andrew Thomas finished without a save for Seattle (7-2-3), whose only other loss came in its road opener at Real Salt Lake on Feb. 28.

The Galaxy extended the league's longest current streak with at least one goal scored to 23.

Seattle was the last team to shut out L.A., doing so with a 4-0 road win on Aug. 10 last season.

The Sounders were coming off a 3-2 victory over Arena's San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, while the Galaxy lost to Sporting Kansas City — whose only other victory to that point came against the Galaxy on the road.

The Galaxy lead the all-time series with the Sounders 16-11-15, including a 5-8-8 record in Seattle.

The Sounders fall to 4-1-1 at home and L.A. improves to 3-3-2 on the road.

Up next

Los Angeles: Hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Seattle: Visits Los Angeles FC on May 24.