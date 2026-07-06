PCH closed in Malibu after driver crashes into power pole

All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed in Malibu on Monday morning after a traffic collision, according to the city.

In a post to X, the city of Malibu said a driver collided with a power pole near the intersection with Paradise Cove Road, leading to power lines going down in the roadway. The crash was reported around 5 a.m.

According to Caltrans, the closure is between Kanan Dume and Latigo Canyon roads.

It's not yet clear if anybody was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.