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PCH closed in Malibu after driver crashes into power pole

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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All lanes of Pacific Coast Highway were closed in Malibu on Monday morning after a traffic collision, according to the city.

In a post to X, the city of Malibu said a driver collided with a power pole near the intersection with Paradise Cove Road, leading to power lines going down in the roadway. The crash was reported around 5 a.m.

According to Caltrans, the closure is between Kanan Dume and Latigo Canyon roads.

It's not yet clear if anybody was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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