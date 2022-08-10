PCH closed for several hours due to crash in Huntington Beach

A traffic collision closed Pacific Coast Highway from Seal Beach Boulevard to Admiralty Drive in Huntington Beach for several hours Tuesday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The call came in around 6:06 p.m. Police said it is being investigated as a fatal crash.

There is a SigAlert in effect on PCH at Seal Beach Blvd. for an unknown duration.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Due to a traffic collision investigation, PCH (southbound lanes) from Seal Beach Blvd. to Admiralty Dr. is closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/t2ql2pFUPS — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) August 10, 2022