PCH closed for several hours due to crash in Huntington Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A traffic collision closed Pacific Coast Highway from Seal Beach Boulevard to Admiralty Drive in Huntington Beach for several hours Tuesday, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

The call came in around 6:06 p.m. Police said it is being investigated as a fatal crash. 

There is a SigAlert in effect on PCH at Seal Beach Blvd. for an unknown duration. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

First published on August 9, 2022 / 7:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

