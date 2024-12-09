Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach power the Canadiens to a 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks

Patrik Laine scored in regulation and added the winner in the shootout as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Monday night.

Kirby Dach scored his first goal in 20 games as the Canadiens rebounded after blowing a two-goal lead on home ice Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Montreal has won three of its last four games.

Laine scored his third power-play goal in four games since his return from injury on Dec. 3. He also picked up his first assist of the season. Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games. Sam Montembeault made 27 saves for the Canadiens.

Troy Terry scored his team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal made 19 saves as Anaheim lost its third straight game of a four-game trip.

Jacob Trouba made his Ducks debut after being traded by the New York Rangers to Anaheim on Friday. The 30-year-old was paired with Cam Fowler, playing 22:35 and delivering five hits.

Takeaways

Ducks: Anaheim dropped its eighth one-goal game of the season, accounting for half of the team's losses.

Canadiens: Montreal won beyond regulation for the third time this season and its first in a shootout.

Key moment

Dostal's misplay of the puck behind his own net allowed Juraj Slafkovsky to feed Dach, who fired the puck into an empty net to tie the game at 2. The goal came 11 seconds after Terry's second goal had given the Ducks their first lead.

Key stat

With an assist on Laine's power-play goal, Lane Hutson established the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history. His seven straight games with at least a point surpasses Chris Chelios and Glen Harmon.

Up next

The Ducks are at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. The Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.