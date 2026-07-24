Mural at Pasadena synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

Los Angeles County deputies are searching for the person who spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on a Pasadena synagogue's mural on Friday.

The Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center said artists created the mural to foster hope and solidarity in the wake of the Eaton Fire after someone defaced one of the last remaining walls of the synagogue with antisemitic graffiti earlier this year.

"This mural was created after the Eaton Fire as a message of hope and solidarity for the entire Altadena community," said Melissa Levy, PJTC's executive director. "There is something particularly cruel about choosing a wall created to bring people together after devastating loss and using it as a canvas for hate. But we responded to hate with hope before, and we will do it again."

The latest round of vandalism included "multiple swastikas and anti-Zionist messages," according to the center.

The latest graffiti included "multiple swastikas and anti-Zionist messages," according to the center. Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center

"We are outraged by this deplorable and shameful act," said PJTC Rabbi Josh Ratner. "But we will not let this vandalism, nor the vandalism that preceded it, define us. PJTC remains committed to rebuilding, to the safety and prosperity of our community, and to living our Jewish values openly and without fear."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Altadena Sheriff's Station condemn this act of antisemitic vandalism in the strongest possible terms," Capt. Ethan Marquez said. "Crimes motivated by hate have no place in our community."

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Altadena Sheriff's Station at (626) 798-1131. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1(800) 222-8477 or through http://lacrimestoppers.org.