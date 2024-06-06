Pasadena police officers sue department over alleged discrimination and retaliation

Some current and former members of the Pasadena Police Department filed a lawsuit against the agency for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

Two former officers held a news conference outside the police station on Thursday.

"I have been severely retaliated against. I've been kicked out of special assignments," said Carolyn Gordon, a former lieutenant at the department. "I have been assaulted as well, to the point that I was told as I went down that I was a crybaby."

Gordon and six others claimed in the lawsuit they were victims of assault, racial slurs, retaliation and discrimination from other police officers. At the news conference, former officer Omar Elhosseiny added to Gordon's allegations, claiming he faced retaliation after reporting the officer drinking at a party while on duty.

In response to the lawsuit, city spokesperson Lisa Derderian said the department takes any complaints against officers seriously.

"Personnel complaints against any Pasadena police officer are investigated thoroughly and fairly," she said. "All personnel throughout our ranks are held accountable for their actions when warranted. We have confidence in the legal process."

Another police officer claimed that his training officer paid a suspect to fight him.

The Pasadena Police Officers Association, which represents the ranks of sergeants and below at the department, called the allegation "patently false" and stated it happened 20 years ago. The union claimed the officer who levied the allegation resigned instead of being terminated, and the training officer was exonerated.

"The inflammatory rhetoric of an opportunistic counselor will not prevail," the union said in a statement. "The Pasadena Police Officers Association is committed to due process - fair and just treatment for ALL of our members."

Last November, Officer Taisyn Crutchfield filed a lawsuit against the department, making similar allegations of discrimination and retaliation. She was represented by the same firm handling Gordon's case.