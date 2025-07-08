Pasadena police investigating "suspicious death" after body found outside Goodwill store

Pasadena police are investigating what they called a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead outside of a Goodwill store on Tuesday morning.

They were called to the 300 block of S. Fairoaks Boulevard after the body was discovered wrapped in blankets inside of a donation bin, according to Pasadena Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian.

Investigators surveying the scene of a suspicious death outside of a Goodwill store in Pasadena on July 8, 2025. KCAL News

Circumstances surrounding the man's death remain under investigation. The victim has only been identified as a possibly homeless man in his mid-30s, according to police. They say he has no prior contact to Pasadena.

It's also unclear why police have classified the case as suspicious.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.