Pasadena police investigating "suspicious death" after body found outside Goodwill store

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Body found in Pasadena Goodwill's donation bin
Pasadena police are investigating what they called a "suspicious death" after a man was found dead outside of a Goodwill store on Tuesday morning. 

They were called to the 300 block of S. Fairoaks Boulevard after the body was discovered wrapped in blankets inside of a donation bin, according to Pasadena Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian. 

Investigators surveying the scene of a suspicious death outside of a Goodwill store in Pasadena on July 8, 2025. KCAL News

Circumstances surrounding the man's death remain under investigation. The victim has only been identified as a possibly homeless man in his mid-30s, according to police. They say he has no prior contact to Pasadena. 

It's also unclear why police have classified the case as suspicious. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

