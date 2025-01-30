Pasadena park evacuated, hazmat team sent after possible vials of mercury found in bathroom

Hazardous materials investigators were called to a Pasadena park Thursday after possible vials of mercury were discovered in a bathroom, leading to an evacuation of the park and one person being transported for treatment, authorities said.

The vials found at Washington Park, located at 700 E. Washington Blvd., were reported to authorities at 11:41 a.m., according to Lisa Derderian, a spokesperson for the city of Pasadena. She did not give details on the condition of the person taken for medical treatment or the nature of any possible injuries they may have sustained.

First responders dressed in all-white hazmat suits and firefighters were at the scene, in aerial footage shot just before 1 p.m.

Authorities have not released further information on the substance found, only saying it was possibly mercury.

Exposure to the neurotoxin can result in symptoms that range from subtle to severe, depending on the form of mercury involved and the amount, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Just a few drops of metallic mercury, for instance, can be "extremely dangerous" and produce enough fumes to contaminate the air in a room, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences reports. Mercury poisoning can lead to symptoms such as impaired speech, memory loss and muscle weakness.

No other details have been released by authorities.

