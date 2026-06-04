Many Pasadena residents say they were caught off guard by military training exercise

Pasadena city officials said they attempted to alert the community of U.S. military training that took place Wednesday night and into early morning on Thursday, but the simulated gunfire and explosions still startled many residents.

Training took place at the abandoned St. Luke's Medical Center in northeast Pasadena. Video taken at the scene showed helicopters flying low, with troops rappelling onto the roof.

Simulated gunfire and explosions also could be heard, with activity continuing until 2 a.m. on Thursday in the residential neighborhood.

"I've seen a lot of confusion and a lot of people that are pretty scared," Pasadena resident John Berkitt said. "All of a sudden it sounds like, you know, Iran is taking over or something."

U.S. military training took place at the abandoned St. Luke's Medical Center in northeast Pasadena on Wednesday night and into Thursday. CBS LA

The Pasadena Police Department sent out a community notice on Wednesday, saying they were assisting with pedestrian and vehicle safety in the immediate area.

"The public may hear limited helicopter activity, controlled explosions, and simulated weapons fire," PPD said in a news release.

Pasadena City Councilmember Rick Cole said the city's nonemergency line was flooded with calls from people confused about what was happening. He said it is especially traumatic because the area was affected by the 2025 Eaton Fire.

"It went on for an extended period of time, and it really freaked out the neighbors," Cole said.

Similar drills were conducted by the U.S. Army in Long Beach and Los Angeles in 2019. At that time, the Army said it trains in urban environments because they provide unique opportunities to simulate real-life scenarios troops may encounter if they deploy overseas.

CBS LA has reached out to the U.S. Army for more information but has not yet heard back.