Pasadena shelter dogs predict Rose Bowl winner with a sniff and taste

Dogs at Pasadena Humane kept their sports prediction methods pretty simple Friday, using their sniffers and tastebuds to make a winning Rose Bowl pick.

The Oregon Ducks just edged their way to the winning spot over the Ohio State Buckeyes, as the pups meandered up to one of two food bowls to claim their team choice.

As the first of the 17 larger dogs began their predictions, Oregon led as the winner. Ohio gained momentum as more dogs took to the Buckeye food bowl, but in the end, Oregon managed to edge out the win.

Dogs at Pasadena Humane sniffed out their Rose Bowl-winning predictions. KCALNews

Dia DuVernet, Pasadena Humane president and CEO, said last year's inaugural Rose Bowl dog prediction was a success, correctly predicting Michigan as the winner, so they decided to do it again this year.

"It was looking like Oregon was just going to run away with the game, but then it got closer toward the end. Oregon is still predicted to win, but it's going to be a close game," DuVernet said based on doggy predictions.

Friday's event wasn't all just for fun as DuVernet said they want to bring attention to the large dogs in the shelter that are up for adoption. "We are even going to be open on New Year's Day for the first time ever. Thanks to our float's sponsor, Hill's Pet Nutrition, we'll be offering $100 off the adoption fee of the first 100 dogs and cats adopted in the new year," she said.

Pasadena Humane, like a lot of shelters nationwide, has seen a surge of large dogs in the shelter. "We're seeing people facing housing restrictions and other hardships that make it hard to keep a large dog." She encouraged anyone who can open their home to a larger dog, to do so.

Pasadena Humane will roll out their float "Welcome Home" for the Rose Parade New Year's Day, sharing the message of the joy that shelter pets bring to homes.