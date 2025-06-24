Pasadena homeowner celebrates first rebuild in the city following Eaton Fire damages

One homeowner in Pasadena is celebrating a milestone in the Eaton Fire rebuilding process, as her home is the first in the city to begin construction.

Jun Li Lujan's home is one of more than a hundred that were damaged or destroyed in Pasadena by the wildfire, and she's hoping her rebuild is done by Christmas.

"I never think that my house would burn down," Lujan said. The plot of land in Upper Hastings Ranch has been her home for more than two decades.

Dirt is already being delivered to fill in several feet of topsoil that was removed to eliminate any toxins that may have been on the property.

Now, her new 3,000-plus square foot home is designed and approved for construction. Her old home, built in 2020, was designed to be fire-resistant. "My older house, the siding, facia, partial exterior wall was aluminum," Lujan said.

Jun Li Lujan's Pasadena home. KCAL News

The shingles on the roof burned, setting the interior on fire, destroying the home from the inside out.

"And any people who call me to talk about the fire, I say you know, sorry I don't want to talk about it, that's history," Lujan said. "I want to think about today, how to start a new life and rebuild my house."

Starting over has been her mission since the January firestorm, dealing with the city, working with the Army Corps of Engineers, then finishing up cleanup work with her own contractors to speed things up.

"I just feel happy. Every day I come here like four or three times," she said.

Lujan is a professional home designer, so she and her team came up with plans for a slightly bigger house, with a metal roof this time. From the time plans were submitted to receiving final approval, she said the whole process took just 23 days.

Israel Del Toro, Pasadena deputy director of planning and community development, said they have received 26 applications for rebuild, so that's about 20 percent. He hopes Lujan's quick work serves as inspiration to help others make progress on rebuilding.

"I always think the fire can destroy your house, but it can't destroy our regular life, family and friendship," Lujan said.