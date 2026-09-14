Firefighters reunite with dog they rescued from Pasadena house fire

A Pasadena family's dog reunited with his rescuers, who pulled him out of a house fire that nearly killed him last week.

Owner Fernando said he was out of the country when his wife and kids left their 6-year-old sheltie Milo home alone while they ran some errands. They said a delivery person who happened to be passing by not only saw the smoke but also heard their dog barking and called 911.

Moments later, Ring cameras captured Arcadia firefighters breaking the front-side window. Seconds later, Sierra Madre firefighter Jessica Johnson went into the home. It was the second-year firefighter's first active house fire call.

"When I got on scene, I just listened to my captain's orders and went to work," Johnson said.

Even as the Pasadena Fire Department arrived, no one heard any barking. Using a thermal imaging camera, Johnson navigated around the heavy smoke. She found Milo after reentering the home three times.

"He was in the living room, right behind this window, just under the table," Johnson said. "I just happened to catch a glimpse of him, went over, grabbed him and pulled him out."

Milo had suffered major smoke inhalation. Johnson handed the unconscious dog to the team standing by with an animal oxygen mask.

By that time, Fernando's wife was rushing home, praying to see her dog again.

"Please God, make sure Milo is doing OK," Leti recalled saying. "Because if not, I don't know what I'm going to do."

Five minutes passed before Milo suddenly rolled over. While he was dirty and dusty, the family was greatful their beloved Milo was alive.

"I just couldn't believe he'd just gone from the verge of life and death to basically his normal self," son Fernando Jr. said.

On Monday morning, Milo reunited with his rescuers, each of whom received a custom smiling Milo shirt. The family will be out of their home for at least a few months, but they're grateful to be whole after a veterinarian said Milo will fully recover.