Pasadena Fire captain arrested twice after child sexual abuse allegation

Los Angeles police arrested a Pasadena Fire Department captain on a child sexual abuse allegation this week.

"The City of Pasadena is aware of the arrest of a Pasadena Fire Captain while off-duty," city spokesperson Lisa Derderian wrote in a statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department initially arrested Captain Christopher Ramstead, 47, on Feb. 4, but he was released the following day after posting $550,000 bail.

After being out of jail for one day, LAPD's Juvenile Division once again arrested Ramstead on Feb. 6 and held him without bail.

Almost 10 years ago, the Pasadena Fire Department posted this photo of Chris Ramstead after he was the top fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Walk. CBS LA

Both times, Ramstead was booked into jail on the same felony of continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 for more than three months.

"The alleged incident(s) occurred outside the scope of the employee's official duties," Derderian wrote in a statement. "The Fire Captain was immediately put on administrative leave while the investigation(s) take place. Due to active investigation(s) the City cannot comment any further."

According to his initial booking record, Ramstead's first court date was scheduled for Feb. 26. His second did not have a court date listed.