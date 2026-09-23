Pasadena authorities are monitoring mother bear, cub roaming near homes

A mother bear and her cub were getting a little too comfortable near homes Wednesday morning, as neighbors caught the cub digging through a trash can, and the mother circling a backyard pool.

The bears were first spotted near the foothills, near Pine Bluff Drive and Riviera Drive, around 10:26 a.m.

Pasadena police and animal control responded to the scene to ensure the bears don't wander farther into residential yards and homes.

Mother bear wanders near a backyard pool in Pasadena. CBS LA

"The concern is making sure the bears don't go into the neighbors' area," Pasadena Police Lieutenant Monica Cuellar said

She said that animal control typically evaluates such incidents and decides if the California Department of Fish and Wildlife should intervene.

Fish and Wildlife was notified but did not respond, possibly because of the animals' proximity to the hills, Cuellar said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the bears remain in the hillside area and residents are advised not to approach the animals and to contact authorities if the bears move deeper into residential neighborhoods.