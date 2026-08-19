Pasadena neighbors upset after video shows mail carrier throwing rock at peacock

Pasadena residents are upset after a bloodied peacock was found in their neighborhood last week after what appeared to be a violent encounter with a mail carrier.

Video shows the moments when the man, who appears to be a United States Postal Service employee, hurled an object at a rare albino peacock and then hit it with a stick last week.

As of Wednesday night, the peacock is recovering at the Pasadena Humane Society, where it was taken after it was found injured and disoriented by Los Angeles County Animal Control officers.

"He's become our little pet," said Gina Davis. "We were horrified to see someone treat him that way."

A still from home security camera footage that shows the mail carrier as he appears to hurl something towards the peacock. Gina Davis

Davis said that when they found the peacock, they thought he had been hit by a car. However, upon checking their home's security cameras, they found the disturbing footage.

"He was already in his truck, so he got out to purposely hit him," Davis said. "He purposefully took the rock, came around the fence and threw it at him."

Employees at the humane center say that the peacock has been examined by their veterinary staff and that no life-threatening injuries were discovered. They say that the incident is out of the ordinary, as peacocks aren't usually territorial with humans.

"They're peacocks. They're showing off," said Kevin McManus, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Humane Society. "Backing away, keeping calm and not doing anything to agitate or injure a wild animal."

Davis said that while the peacock is generally friendly, it can seem a little aggressive at times.

"This is his territory, so he's protecting it. I know that he has followed the mailman around, he follows everyone around," she said.

The rare albino peacock that was injured during the incident in Pasadena. Pasadena Humane Center

She thinks the mail carrier had finally had enough of the creature.

In response to a request for comment on the incident, USPS officials shared a statement with CBS LA.

"Postal employees in this area have experienced previous encounters with peacocks," the statement said, in part. "We take allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously and will take appropriate action as warranted consistent with U.S. Postal Service policies."